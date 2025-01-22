‘Not Talking RCB’ – AB De Villiers Hints at a Comeback to Cricket 4 Years After Final Professional Game

He said he would love to try out playing the game casually with his kids, and then all the rest of the decisions will be taken from there.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has hinted at a possible comeback to cricket. The star batter, who last played an international match in 2018 and his final IPL game in 2021, is thinking about playing again.

However, he made it clear that he only plans to play casual cricket and has no intention of returning to RCB or the IPL.

De Villiers Hints at Returning to Cricket

In an interview, AB de Villiers stated that he may consider returning to cricket, primarily because his children are encouraging him to. He is willing to try casual cricket for fun rather than compete professionally in the IPL or for South Africa.

AB De Villiers hints at a comeback. 😍pic.twitter.com/d9GlxiqJGK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2025

De Villiers said his left eye is a bit blurry, but the dominant right one is okay and that is good enough to take the chance. He said he would love to try out playing the game casually with his kids, and then all the rest of the decisions will be taken from there.

“I might still play cricket one day, no confirmation whatsoever. But I’m starting to feel like, you know, my kids are putting me under a bit of pressure and I feel like I could go to the nets with them, you know. My boy can feed me bowling machine balls and if I enjoy it, maybe I’ll walk out and go and play a little bit of casual cricket somewhere again and not professional IPL stuff or SA Tours. Who knows? Who knows? But we’ll see,” De Villiers said.

“I’m going to try it again and see if this eye is still working. It’s a bit blurry, but this is the dominant one and it’s working fine. So I’m doing it for my kids and see if I can go out there and enjoy cricket again, even if it’s very casual and then we’ll see where we draw the line with it,” he added.

De Villiers Rules Out RCB Return, Prefers Casual Cricket

AB de Villiers mentioned that he might return to cricket, but it would be in a very casual form and not in the high-pressure situations of playing for RCB or in professional leagues. He wants to make it light and fun, and most of his experience would involve his kids.

De Villiers shared that his priority is his family, and he values spending time with them. He expressed the desire to create memories with his kids by playing cricket together, letting them bowl, watch, and join him in having fun. For him, cricket has always been a part of who he is, so he sees no reason to completely walk away from it, even if it’s just for fun.

When asked about taking inspiration from Imran Tahir, De Villiers praised him as one of his favorite players and someone he’d always want on his team.

“Maybe, maybe. Nothing serious though. We’re not talking RCB and big stuff here. I don’t want to feel that pressure again, that’s the thing,” he further added.

“So wherever I go, I’ll go have a bit of fun, you know. I want to do it with my kids and I want to feel like I’m happy to be here. Because that’s ultimately why you would walk away from something you’ve done your whole life. It’s like, I want to be with my family and I don’t want to be here anymore, you know. So now I can take them with and we can go and have a bit of fun together. I want my kids to watch. I want them to bowl and play and whatever the case may be. The sky’s the limit and I feel like, you know, it’s always been part of me. So there’s no use turning your back on that,” he concluded.

In T20 format, AB de Villiers played 340 games, scoring a total of 9424 runs. His highest is 133*, he possesses an average of 37.24 and strike rate of 150.13, along with 4 hundreds and 69 half centuries.

