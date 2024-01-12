Old Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma run-out mix up video goes viral after similar Rohit-Gill run-out

Footage of a mix up between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli that saw Kohli run out from a 2013 ODI game between India and Australia went viral on social media after a similar confusion between Rohit and Shubman Gill in the T20I against Afghanistan.

On Thursday, during the first T20I between India and Afghanistan, a big mix up between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill saw the Indian skipper run out for a duck on his return to the T20I fold after more than a year.

In the second ball of the run-chase, Rohit tapped the ball to mid-off and set off for single. Shubman Gill, meanwhile, was ball-watching and had his face turned away from Rohit. By the time he realised the skipper was at his end, the ball had been picked up and thrown to the keeper's end. With both batters at the non-striker's end, Rohit was run out for a duck.

Furious at Gill, Rohit was seen shouting at the young Indian opener, questioning why he was ball-watching. The video footage of Rohit shouting and arguably abusing Gill went viral on social media within minutes. Gill went on to make 23 off 12 balls before being stumped out off the bowling of Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Responding to the run-out in the post-match presentation, Rohit was very composed and mature in his response, stating that "these things happen".

"You do feel frustrated at the time but in the end these things happen in cricket," Rohit said. "Wanted Gill to carry on for long, but in the end we got the win and that was most important."

On the back of the run-out, an old footage of a very similar mix-up between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also went viral on social media.

In this footage from the seventh ODI between India and Australia in 2013, Rohit Sharma was in Gill's shoes, watching the ball as Kohli ran towards the non-striker's end. The end result saw Kohli run out at the strier's end, clearly unhappy with Rohit watching the ball.

Watch the footage of the old run-out mix up between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Interestingly, this was also the match that saw Rohit Sharma slam his maiden ODI double hundred. After Kohli was run-out, because of his error, Rohit went on to capitalise on the Australian bowling attack, smashing 209 off 158 balls in what was a splendid knock.

In the post-match chat then, skipper MS Dhoni praised Rohit for his remarkable knock.

"There was a moment when we were under pressure after losing 2-3 quick wickets," Dhoni said. "It became a little difficult and we wanted to sore 300 and explode from there. 383 wasn't on our mind but Rohit batted very well."