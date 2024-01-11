WATCH: Rohit Sharma furious at Shubman Gill for ruining India skipper's T20 comeback

A visibly angry Rohit couldn't put a check on his emotions as lashed out at his partner while walking back to the dugout.

India's captain Rohit Sharma made his return to T20I cricket after a 14-month hiatus in the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan. The series is extremely crucial for the Men in Blue as it serves as the final dress rehearsal prior to the 2024 T20 World Cup later this year in June.

However, the comeback turned into a nightmarish experience for Rohit. The Indian opener faced only two balls before getting dismissed for a duck due to a mix-up with non-striker Shubman Gill during the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday (January 11). Clearly frustrated, Rohit expressed his displeasure towards Gill as he walked back to the dugout.

In their pursuit of a target of 159, India suffered an early setback on the second delivery of the innings.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma gets furious at Shubman Gill for mix-up in the middle

Rohit hit a powerful shot to mid-off off Fazalhaq Farooqi's delivery, and Ibrahim Zadran made an impressive effort to stop the ball. However, a miscommunication between Rohit and Gill led to a failed run attempt. Zadran efficiently collected the ball and threw it to the striker's end, catching Rohit off guard. The captain's frustration was palpable as he expressed his disappointment with Gill at the opposite end.

Prior to this incident, Afghanistan had been in a challenging position at 57 for three in 10 overs, but a partnership of 68 runs between Mohammad Nabi (42 off 27) and Azmatullah Omarzai (29 off 22) provided the necessary impetus. This display of mettle lifted Afghanistan to a total of 158 for five in 20 overs after India initially dominated the powerplay in the first T20I at the PCA Stadium.

