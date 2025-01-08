Paarl Royals Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best PR Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Paarl Royals will be looking to improve on their performance from the previous season.

With the SA20 2025 just around the corner, Paarl Royals who reached the playoffs last season, strengthened the squad during the auction which was held in October 2024.

Before the auction they retained players like David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo and Kwena Maphaka. In the auction they bought Rubin Hermann and Dewan Marais.

Also Read: Durban’s Super Giants Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best DSG Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

They have also pre-signed players such as Joe Root, Sam Hain, Dinesh Karthik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Their wildcard pick Dunith Wellalage who has come as a replacement of Jacob Bethell has improved the squad. They have also traded Dayyaan Galiem from Joburg Super Kings.

With a mix of experienced and young players in the squad, Paarl Royals will be looking to improve on their performance from the previous season.

PR Squad and Players List for SA20 2025:

David Miller, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Dinesh Karthik, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf, John Turner, Dunith Wellalage, Dayyaan Galiem, Rubin Hermann, Dewan Marais.

Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how Paarl Royals might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming SA20 2025 season.

Strongest PR Playing XI for SA20 2025:

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Joe Root

Sam Hain

David Miller

Dinesh Karthik

Dunith Wellalage

Andile Phehlukwayo

Bjorn Fortuin

Nqabayomzi Peter

Lungi Ngidi

Kwena Maphaka

Bench: Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Codi Yusuf, John Turner, Dayyaan Galiem, Rubin Hermann, Dewan Marais.

Also Read: Joburg Super Kings Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best JSK Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Strongest Points:

Their top six consists of three left-handed batters and three right-handed batters, providing a balanced mix in the batting lineup.

They have experienced players like Joe Root, David Miller and Dinesh Karthik in the team.

Paarl Royals have six proper bowling options, and with Joe Root as a part-time bowler, they can have seven bowling options.

Weakest Points:

They lack experienced players in their backup options.

The team will have to depend a lot on players like Joe Root, David Miller, and Dinesh Karthik for stability, which could be a problem if these key players don’t perform well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.