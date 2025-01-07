News
Joburg Super Kings Playing XI, SA20 2025
News
January 7, 2025 - 1:21 pm

Joburg Super Kings Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best JSK Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

With the balance of experience and youth players in the squad Joburg Super Kings will be aiming to have a better season than the previous one.

Joburg Super Kings Playing XI, SA20 2025

With the SA20 2025 just around the corner, Joburg Super Kings strengthened their squad during the auction which was held in October 2024, and despite having a low purse they made some good signings.

Before the auction they retained their key players like Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Gerald Coetzee and Imran Tahir. In the auction they bought Doug Bracewell, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, JP King.

They have also pre-signed players such as Jonny Bairstow, Maheesh Theekshana, and Devon Conway.

Their wildcard pick, Matheesha Pathirana, and domestic addition as a rookie JP King in the auction, further bolster the team. They have also traded Tabraiz Shamsi from Paarl Royals.

With the balance of experience and youth players in the squad Joburg Super Kings will be aiming to have a better season than the previous one.

JSK Squad and Players List for SA20 2025:

Faf du Plessis, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, JP King, Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Donovan Ferreira, Maheesh Theekshana, Doug Bracewell, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Matheesha Pathriana

Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how Joburg Super Kings might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming SA20 2025 season.

Strongest JSK Playing XI for SA20 2025:

  • Jonny Bairstow 
  • Devon Conway
  • Faf du Plessis (C)
  • Leus du Plooy
  • Sibonelo Makhanya
  • Donovan Ferreira
  • Moeen Ali
  • Gerald Coetzee
  • Nadre Burger
  • Tabraiz Shamsi
  • Matheesha Pathirana

Bench: Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, JP King, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams, Imran Tahir, Doug Bracewell.

Strongest Points:

  • Joburg Super Kings batting lineup boasts experienced players like Jonny Bairstow, Faf Du Plessis and Devon Conway.
  • They have five quality top bowlers including 3 pacers and 2 spinners in their playing XI.
  • They have decent backup options for both all-rounders and bowlers.

Weakest Points:

  • They lack quality backup options in their batting lineup.
  • Based on this playing XI, they are likely to have only five proper bowling options.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Joburg Super Kings
JSK
SA20
SA20 2025

