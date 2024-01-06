Paarl Royals in SA20 2024: All you need to know

Paarl Royals are among the most exciting teams in the competition.

They would expect to perform better than the previous edition.

Paarl Royals - Team Profile

League: SA20 League

Owners: Royal Sports Group

Captain: David Miller

Coach: Shane Bond

Previous edition: 4th

Paarl Royals are among the most exciting teams in the competition. They are loaded with match-winners in all the departments and will be led by a T20 veteran, David Miller. The Royals will also have a new coach in Shane Bond after JP Duminy left the franchise due to being appointed batting coach of South Africa’s national side.

Bond has vast experience and spent a number of years with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Royal Sports Group own the franchise and is a sub-branch of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League. They finished in the fourth position in the previous season and will have to become more consistent.

The Royals only won four games and lost five in ten rubbers, with one ending in no result. Paarl Royals are an exciting team with a nice blend of youth and experienced players. They would expect to perform better than the previous edition.

Complete Paarl Royals Squad for SA20 2024

David Miller (c), Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lunge Ngidi, Jason Roy, Andile Phelukwayo, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Mitchell van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Codi Yusuf, Evan Jones, Fabian Allen, Ferisco Adams, John Turner, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Lorcan Tucker

Strongest Paarl Royals Playing XI for SA20 2024

Jos Buttler* (wk)

Jason Roy*

Wihan Lubbe

Lorcan Tucker*

David Miller (c)

Evan Jones

Andile Phehlukwayo

Bjorn Fortuin

Tabraiz Shamsi

Lungi Ngidi

Obed McCoy*

Strengths

Jos Buttler and Jason Roy form an explosive opening partnership and know each other well.

The batting order has a nice blend of LHBs and RHBs.

Experience and variety in the spin attack.

Paarl Royals have players with ample T20 experience in every department.

Weaknesses

There is no depth in the batting unit.

They will heavily rely on overseas players for arduous roles like powerplay, middle-over batting, and middle and death-over bowling.

The pacers are susceptible, especially in the death overs.

SA20 2024 Season Verdict for Paarl Royals

It might be a similar story to the previous season. A lot will depend on how experienced players perform, and the spinners must do the heavy lifting to cover up for that vulnerable pace attack. While they have exciting young players, most are inexperienced and untested.

Paarl Royals have more loopholes than most of the other teams in a majority of the departments. Their squad composition is not ideal to be labelled as a formidable unit in the T20 format. If their seasoned campaigners don’t step up, it will be hard for the Royals to compete.

For them to qualify, it will require extra effort. They might not finish in the top four and fail to qualify for the knockout phase in the SA20 2024.

FAQs

Who is the owner of the Paarl Royals Team?

Royal Sports Group is the owner of the Paarl Royals Team.

Who is playing in the Paarl Royals squad in SA20 2024?

The squad has big names like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi. Apart from them, the likes of Evan Jones and Bjorn Forutin will be among the players to watch out for this season.

Who is the coach of the Paarl Royals?

Shane Bond is the coach of Paarl Royals.

Who is the captain of the Paarl Royals?

David Miller is the captain of the Paarl Royals.

Which IPL team is associated with the Paarl Royals?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are associated with the Paarl Royals.

