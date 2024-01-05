2007 T20 WC winner booked by police for abetment in Hisar suicide case

A 2007 T20 World Cup winner with India, along with five others has been implicated by the Haryana Police in connection with the alleged suicide of a 27-year-old resident from Dabra village in Hisar. The tragic incident, which occurred on January 1 was reportedly a result of a property dispute. Subsequently, on Thursday, the victim's family staged a protest outside the Hisar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Office, refusing to claim the body. They are demanding legal action under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the immediate arrest of the accused individuals.

The current Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and former India cricketer Joginder Sharma and the other five individuals involved in the case are identified as Ajayveer, Ishwar Jhajharia, Prem Khati, Arjun, and Rajendra Sihag, a hockey coach. Following the filing of a report by the victim's mother on Tuesday night, an FIR was registered against all six accused under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to abetment to suicide.

The day after the tragedy, Pawan's mother, Sunita, lodged a complaint with the police asserting that the property case was pending in the trial court. As per the filed FIR, Sunita alleges that the case and the relentless pressure from the accused were significant factors contributing to her son's suicide.

Joginder Sharma denies any association with the victim

As per the complaint, Ajayveer and Arjun asked her son to leave his house last week, which triggered him to take that extreme step. According to Sunita, the accused had been harassing her family for many years now.

Joginder Sharma, who is a Rohtak resident started his international cricket career in 2004 and was part of the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup in 2007. In the final match of the World Cup against Pakistan, he dismissed opposition skipper Misbah-ul-Haq in the last over and secured India's victory. Later, he became the DSP in Haryana Police. In 2023, Joginder Sharma announced his retirement from international cricket.

Dismissing all the allegations against him, Sharma said, "I am unaware of this case. I don't know Pawan and have never met him."

