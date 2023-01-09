PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ODIs LIVE on TV in India and Other Locations, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

Pakistan host New Zealand for their next set of ICC Super League ODIs in Karachi, with the two teams eyeing solid preparations towards 2023 World Cup.

After a gripping Test series that ended in a hard-fought 0-0 scoreline, New Zealand's historic trip to Pakistan continues with a three-match ODI rubber. The ODI leg of the tour is part of the ICC Super League, which acts as a direct qualification tournament for the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup.

Both the teams will be eyeing crucial points while partly preparing towards the marquee ICC event only 10 months away. While New Zealand are placed second in the 13-team competition points table with 12 wins from 18 matches, Pakistan are positioned sixth with just as many victories from 18 games but more losses to their name.

The top 8 qualifiers for the India World Cup look more or less confirmed but hosts Pakistan would still be hoping to secure a series win and keep themselves as safe in the standings as possible. For New Zealand, the series will be about building on their gains for the tour and earning quality subcontinental practise heading into an Asian 50-over major event.

New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2022: PAK vs NZ ODI series schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

1st ODI - Karachi - IST 3 PM - January 9

2nd ODI - Karachi - IST 3 PM - January 11

3rd ODI - Karachi - IST 3 PM - January 13

Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series LIVE on TV

The series will be televised live in India on Sony Sports Network.

Pakistan-based viewers can relish the action on Ten Sports.

Those living in New Zealand can tune into Sky Sports NZ.

PAK vs NZ ODI Series Live Streaming details

The three-match ODI series will be live-streamed on Sony's digital application 'Sony Liv'.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series: Complete Squad Lists

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee