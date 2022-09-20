Pakistan Vs England T20I Series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch PAK v ENG LIVE on TV in India and Pakistan, Squads, Venues, Date and Time

Pakistan will host England for a first of its kind seven-match T20I series at home in Karachi and Lahore.

The series marks England's return to the Pakistani shores for the first time in 17 years after an all-format trip in 2005.

After a disappointing loss in the final of the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan are in for a historic T20I series against England at home. The seven-match T20I series to be held in Karachi and Lahore will be first of its kind between two major full-member countries and will also mark the return of England to Pakistani shores after 17 long years.

The T20I series is another significant boost to Pakistan's efforts into securing regular bilateral cricket in the country, with a marquee side like England arriving to the land of rich hospitality after visits from Australia and South Africa over the past two seasons.

The series also marks the start of a busy home season for Pakistan either side of the T20 World Cup 2022, for which it acts as an ideal preparation platform for both teams. The conditions may not mimic those in Australia but a full-fledged series can only do good to the chances of both Pakistan and England, who are placed in different Super 12 groups at the World Cup Down Under.

Pakistan tour of England 2022: PAK v ENG T20I series schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

September 20 - 1st T20I - Karachi - IST 8 PM

September 22 - 2nd T20I - Karachi - IST 8 PM

September 23 - 3rd T20I - Karachi - IST 8 PM

September 25 - 4th T20I - Karachi - IST 8 PM

September 28 - 5th T20I - Lahore - IST 8 PM

September 30 - 6th T20I - Lahore - IST 8 PM

October 2 - 7th T20I - Lahore - IST 8 PM

Where to watch Pakistan vs England T20I series LIVE on TV

Sony Sports Network will be providing the live telecast of the Pakistan-England T20I series in India.

In Pakistan, the series will be visible on PTV Sports.

Pakistan Vs England T20Is Live Streaming details

Sony's digital streaming app 'Sony Liv' will be providing the live streaming of the seven-match Pakistan vs England T20I series.

In Pakistan, the Pakistan sv England T20I series live streaming will be avaialble on ARY Zap.

Pakistan vs England T20Is: Complete Squad Lists

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood.