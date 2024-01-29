'He needs to work on that' - Parthiv Patel identifies a technical flaw in Shubman Gill's batting

After 39 Test innings, Gill has 1063 runs at a meagre average of 29.53, with only four fifties and two centuries.

Despite being a generational talent, Shubman Gill hasn’t cracked Test cricket yet. He has been given multiple chances at separate positions, but Gill hasn’t shown any improvement in his game. In fact, his numbers and performances have shrunk after moving to No.3, a position he himself asked for.

Gill’s talent has been translated into consistent performances in ODIs, but he has a lot of catch-ups to do in the other two formats. It’s strange that a talent like Gill has failed for so long in red-ball cricket. He is under a lot of pressure in the Tests after failing for so long.

After 39 Test innings, Gill has 1063 runs at a meagre average of 29.53, with only four fifties and two centuries. His last 50+ score came 11 innings ago, and he also failed consistently before this one good knock. Gill was slotted in the middle order to replace a veteran, Cheteshwar Pujara, but he has been found wanting.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid identifies the turning point of the first Test

While batting at No.3, Gill has 189 runs in ten Test innings at a mediocre average of 21. He hasn’t made any fifty at this position, with 47 being his highest score. Once Virat Kohli returns, Gill’s position will be under the scanner, given the performance of other players.

Parthiv Patel identifies a technical flaw in Shubman Gill's batting

After another poor outing against England, where Gill’s scores were 23 & 0, there has been plenty of analysis around his batting. A few experts analysed his technique, pointing out the flaws. Parthiv Patel also talked about his batting, stating Gill didn’t try playing his shots at all.

Telegram Group Join Now

“The way Shubman Gill was batting, especially the approach we saw in the first innings, he wasn't trying to play shots at all. If you don't try to score runs, international-level bowlers won't give you too many loose deliveries,” exclaimed Parthiv on Colors Cineplex.

The former wicketkeeper batter added that Gill needs to farm the strike even when he is not hitting boundaries. Parthiv also wants Gill to defend with soft hands.

“You will have to show your skills there. It's fine if you are not hitting fours; you need to rotate the strike at least. If we talk technically as well, he (Gill) defends with extremely hard hands. He needs to see how he can work on that.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.