"Rohit backed him even after four failures.." - Parthiv Patel heaps praise on India captain

Rohit Sharma has won five IPL titles as skipper of Mumbai Indians and also clinched the Asia Cup 2018 and Nidahas Trophy tri-series for India.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was effusive in praise of India's all-format skipper Rohit Sharma and his eye for talent.

Patel, who has played with Rohit for India and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, pointed out a recent example to highlight the qualities that the Indian opener brings to the table as the man at the helm.

Patel took note of how Rohit backed inexperienced seamer Avesh Khan during the just-concluded tour of the Caribbean and USA. The pacer struggled during the ODI leg and the initial set of T20Is but kept enjoying his captain's back and went on to deliver a strong performance in the fourth T20I in Florida.

Patel said backing players to the hill is an area of Rohit Sharma's captaincy that has stayed intact for a long time now. The Indian stalwart has been a brotherly figure inside the Indian changing room and has maintained those traits in the IPL, where he has led MI to an unprecedented five titles since taking over back in 2013.

Parthiv Patel lauds Rohit Sharma for backing players

Speaking over his YouTube channel, Parthiv lauded Rohit Sharma's captaincy traits, especially his sense of understanding with young players and backing them through difficult periods to eventually perform to their level best.

"I have played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at Mumbai Indians and the one thing that stands out is how he backs players who aren't performing," said Patel.

"He is vocal about them even in public and in press conferences, as we saw with the case of Avesh Khan. Rohit backed him even after four failures and he delivered with a Man-of-the-Match performance," he added.

Khan, who had been hammered by West Indies batters in the first few games of the T20I series, went on to bag figures of 2 for 17 off his 4 overs in India's massive victory in Lauderhill.

Further on Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Patel said the man believes in taking some instinctive calls rather than pre-meditating on the ground.

"Rohit believes in taking instinctive decisions on the ground rather than pre-meditating them."

"When a crunch situation arises, he takes a call according to the situation and it is one of the main reasons why he has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians."

"India have also won multi-national tournaments like the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy under Rohit's captaincy," he added.