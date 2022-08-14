Watch: Umesh Yadav's yorkers prove too good for batters in Royal London One-Day Cup

Umesh Yadav has been on a roll for Middlesex in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup.

Umesh Yadav went on a yorker spree in the end-overs stage of Middlesex's Group A encounter of the Royal London One-Day Cup on Friday (August 12) against Surrey.

The Indian right-arm pacer continued his impressive run in the English county season with an exhibition of some quality death-overs bowling in Radlett.

Helping Middlesex defend their gigantic score of 351, the experienced quick took 3 for 52 on the day and helped his team dismiss the opposition for only 249.

The stand-out feature of Umesh Yadav's spell was his yorkers, which he executed to perfection at the Surrey batters, especially their lower-order men.

Umesh Yadav's perfect yorkers

Put under scanner for his death-overs skill whenever he has played the IPL and limited-overs cricket for India, Umesh Yadav came up with an improved performance in the later stage of the innings in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Bowling to Surrey's lower-order batters Nathan Barnwell and Amar Virdi, Umesh got them out with pinpoint accurate yorkers that dismantle the base of the stumps, reducing the two players with a look of helplessness as he closed out the proceedings for his team.

Umesh got Barnwell out while the tailender went about attempting a swipe across to the off-side and made room for himself, only to be undone by the pace and the accuracy of the delivery.

The Indian seamer got Virdi out in similar fashion as the lower-order player tried to hit him off the turf and saw his stumps castled off the turf behind him.



Umesh baced his superb spell against Surrey with another exceptional one against Nottinghamshire on Friday (August 12), bagging figures of 4 for 54 on the day.

His spell came in another important win for Middlesex, who managed to assert their dominance against the Notts by restricting them to 328 after posting 355 of their own.

Umesh Yadav has been on a roll in his ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup stint and stands at the top of the wicket-taking chart for the competition with 13 scalps from just 4 matches.

The pacer is averaging 15.30 with an economy rate of 5.42 for the tournament, where he has already taken a five-fer.