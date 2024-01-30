"There is no doubt...": Parthiv wants India to drop this player for Vizag Test

India will need to make changes to their playing XI for the IND vs ENG 2nd Test due to injury issues.

The Indian team suffered an embarrassing defeat in the series opener in Hyderabad. Despite being in the driver's seat for most of the match, Rohit Sharma and Co squandered a good opportunity and ended up conceding the match. Making a suggestion so that India can get back to winning ways, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel opined to drop a India star for the second Vizag Test.

Echoing on the same lines, Parthiv Patel suggested that the team management should consider dropping Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI for the upcoming second Test against England, given that the spinners are expected to do most of the heavy lifting.

Siraj bowled just 11 overs across two innings and remained wicketless in the Test series opener in Hyderabad. The former keeper-batter opined that instead of persisting with the seamer, the Men in Blue can afford to add depth to their batting lineup.

Parthiv Patel reasons his suggestion

Speaking to Jio Cinema Parthiv said, "There is no doubt that three spinners are enough, but I have a different perspective. You have used Siraj for only six or seven overs throughout the Test. Axar Patel played ahead of Kuldeep Yadav because of his batting abilities, as mentioned by Rohit Sharma before the Test. And if you are not using Siraj much, then why not play an extra pure batter."

Despite having the upper hand, the hosts failed to chase down a 231-run target in the fourth innings, getting bundled out for just 202 runs on the penultimate day. Three Lions spinner Tom Hartley surprised everyone, bagging a stunning seven-wicket haul and dismantling the Indian batting lineup single-handedly.

Notably, India will need to add more ammunition to their batting department in the second Test, with senior players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out due to injuries.

