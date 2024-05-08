Pat Cummins explains decisive factor behind Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 final win against India

Pat Cummins has settled the controversial debate of his decision at the toss during the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023. After a long string of wins throughout the season, India lost the final match of the global championship against Australia by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Pat Cummins and co. clashed against India in the two marquee finals in 2023 in the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup, defeating the Men in Blue twice. The Australian Skipper has had a striking record against the Indian team and is still sinking in the happiness of winning the World Cup 2023.

Pat Cummins Reflects on Australia’s win over India in ODI World Cup 2023

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda at the inauguration of the New Balance store in Mumbai, Pat Cummins shed light on his personal celebration of winning the ODI World Cup 2023 after going back to his home country and how much time it took for him to sink in the win.

Cummins revealed, “I think it’s still sinking in [chuckles]. Because we are all living in different states, we all flew off a little bit differently. So first of all, it was just getting around with my family, friends. My brother actually got married the day I got back, so that was like a double celebration. We got back together with the Test team about two weeks later and we were all still just smiling, on a high. So it felt like we celebrated the World Cup win the whole summer.”

Settling the debate of the reason behind Australia chose to bowl first at the toss, Pat Cummins revealed the main reason behind the decision to be the dew factor which would have affected the team bowling second, making the batting conditions easier.

“The Ahmedabad pitch looked pretty dry. But the big thing there was the dew that was going to come in. We thought it might be a little bit dry, so it must spin a little bit during the day but, once the dew sets in at night, it’d be pretty nice to bat on. So I took a bit of a risk”, Pat added.

After a heart wrecking defeat, India are gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2024 seeking redemption and have built a strong squad to add the laurel to their trophy cabinet.