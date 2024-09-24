Not Rohit or Kohli, Aussie captain focuses on this India player for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Pant is expected to be crucial to India's success in the BGT 2024-25 and in the World Test Championship 2025 Final as well, if India manage to qualify for it. At the moment, the Rohit Sharma side lead the table with most points.

Team India has commenced their Test cricket campaign with a 280-run win in the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. The second and final match against Bangla Tigers will be played on September 27 in Kanpur. This will be followed by the three matches of the Test series against New Zealand before Rohit Sharma and his men lock horns against Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy showdown, which is slated to commence from November 22 in Kanpur.

It showcases that Aussies will be keeping a close eye on how Team India is faring in their ongoing run of Test matches at home. Among many focal points of the first Test was none other than Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper batter was making a Test comeback, having not played any red-ball international cricket since December 2022 after his horrendous car accident.

He's someone that has a big influence in a couple of series and we have go to try and keep him quiet: Pat Cummins

The 26-year-old cricketer, who was an in-form batter for Team India nearly two years before the car crash, seemed picked up from where he left off. The southpaw hammered his sixth Test century and thus equaled MS Dhoni's record for most tons by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket.

Interestingly, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins feels that Rishabh Pant seems to be the biggest threat for them, and thus keeping him quiet in the upcoming five matches of the Test series is crucial. The 30-year-old cricketer feels that Pant is someone who gets to have a big influence in the Australia series, and his wicket will be a big boost for them.

"I think those guys, you know that they are going to be aggressive, take the game on. Like Rishabh Pant might play a reverse slap and it is an incredible shot and that's just part of who he is. He's someone that has a big influence in a couple of series and we have go to try and keep him quiet," Cummins said on Star Sports.

