Irfan Pathan handpicks Top 3 Indian selections for 2024 T20 World Cup

The IPL 2024 will be crucial for the players and selectors to shortlist the best candidates for the mega-event in June.

The 2024 T20 World Cup is the next cricketing mega-event in the pipeline after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). With the marquee tournament slated to be played in June in West Indies & USA, the IPL 2024 will be crucial for the players and selectors to shortlist the best candidates for the tournament.

Echoing on the same lines, former India pacer Irfan Pathan has picked three cricketers who should definitely feature in the Indian team at the T20 World Cup. Pathan picked Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal and also justified his reason elaborately.

He took to his account on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

"Now that World Cup is nearing. My top 3 for team India," Irfan wrote in a post on the microblogging platform 'X'.

"1) Rohit Sharma (in form as well as captain); 2) Yashasvi Jaiswal (been saying that he should be there even before his 100 purely cos he was performing well for Team India before the IPL); 3) Virat Kohli (shouldn’t be any question regarding his place or strike rate. His strike rate in the T20Is is 138 + better than Chris Gayle + 51 avg. N his IPL strike rate this season is 150)."

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal have looked in sublime form recently

Star India and RCB batter Virat currently is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 and holds the Orange Cap with 379 runs in eight matches, including a century and two fifties, at a strike rate of 150.39.

Interestingly, prior to the IPL, there were rumours that the selectors may opt to leave the star batter out but Virat has put those speculations to bed.

India skipper and former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is the fifth name on the Orange Cap list with 303 runs in eight matches and an impressive strike rate of 162.90. He has also scored one hundred.

Speaking about Rajasthan Royals' opener, Yashasvi Jasiwal had a slow start but he returned to form with an unbeaten winning hundred against Mumbai Indians last night to take his tally of runs in eight matches to 225 at a strike rate of 157.34.

