PBKS New Recruit Shines On His Test Debut For Australia, Scores 102 Against Sri Lanka

Punjab Kings’ new recruit for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Josh Inglis made a superb debut in Test cricket for Australia as the 29-year-old scored a quick 102 off 94 balls in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Inglis was picked ahead of teenage batting sensation Sam Konstas for the match at Galle and put in a great shift as Australia galloped towards 600-plus total in the first innings.

Punjab Kings’ Josh Inglis makes most of his opportunity

Inglis walked in at 401/3 following a 266-run stand between Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja on the second day and smashed five boundaries to bring up his maiden Test fifty in 51 balls.

The right-hander went for the big shots after reaching his half century and even survived a leg before decision against him on 58. Inglis reviewed the decision as Ultra-Edge showed a big inside edge when he tried to slog sweep Nishan Peiris.

He soon reached his maiden Test century in 91 balls by running three runs off a shot through covers and punched the air in celebration. In the meanwhile, Australia opener Usman Khawaja reached his maiden double century and was dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya on 232 (16×4, 1×6).

Australia look at huge score against Sri Lanka

Inglis’ stay didn’t last long after Khawaja’s dismissal as he edged Jayasuriya behind the wicket for Kamindu Mendis to take a leaping catch. He walked away to a standing ovation from the Galle crowd, having scored 102 off 94 balls which included 10 boundaries and a six.

The batter also contributed heavily to the fourth wicket partnership of 146 runs with Khawaja as Australia neared a total of 600.

Inglis was the third centurion in Australia innings after Khawaja and Smith (141), who on Wednesday became the fourth Australian to reach 10,000 Test runs. Smith also went past Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar’s tally of 34 Test hundreds and is currently one behind Rahul Dravid (36) and his England’s Joe Root (36).

Australia, who have already qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June at Lord’s, have not won the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy in Sri Lanka since 2011.

On Day 1, Australia finished at 330/2 after captain Smith elected to bat. Opener Travis Head scored 57 off 40 balls and laid the foundation for the visitors’ big total.

