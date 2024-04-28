Pakistan appoint World Cup-winning coach with India before T20 World Cup

He has been offered a two-year contract by the PCB.

In a recent development coming in, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Gary Kirsten who coached India to a World Cup win in 2011 ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in June in USA and West Indies.

The Proteas has been named the white-ball coach for the Men in Green while former Aussie pacer Jason Gillespie comes on board as Pakistan's new Test coach.

On the other hand, all-rounder Azhar Mahmood, who was recently appointed on a temporary basis for the ongoing New Zealand series will serve as the assistant coach across formats.

The news of the development was confirmed by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi at a press conference in Lahore and further revealed that the three coaches have been offered two-year contracts.

Pakistan appoint Gary Kirsten before T20 World Cup 2024

Speaking about Kirsten and Gillespie, Naqvi said,

"Their stellar track records precede them, and I warmly welcome them to the Pakistan cricket family."

"Jason's coaching career has been marked by success both at the domestic and international levels, with a focus on player development and achieving excellence in team performance. Gary's coaching career has been marked by his ability to instill a winning mentality, develop young talent, and achieve success at the highest levels of the game, making him one of the most respected and sought-after coaches in cricket."

Kirsten is anticipated to assumed to take office during the England tour, which includes a four-game T20I series commencing on May 22 in Leeds. The final match of the series is scheduled for May 30 after which the team will embark on their journey to the USA and the Caribbean for the marquee event.

