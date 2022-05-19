Mushfiqur Rahim: People compare me to Don Bradman when I score a century

Rahim also came down hard on the critics and felt that the younger players wil need support from the fans going forward.

Bangladesh’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Msuhfiqur Rahim slammed an excellent century on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. His knock ensured the hosts took a crucial lead in the first innings to put pressure on the opposition. Rahim played a patient knock of 105 runs off 282 delivereis with only four fours to his name.

He was relieved after getting to the three-digit score that eluded him since 2020 when he had slammed a double ton against Zimbabwe. Rahim indeed went through testing times during this period scoring only two fifty-plus scores in 18 innings. Rahim also faced a lot of criticism during this period and reckoned that younger players will need support from fans when they are out of form.

He felt that people go over the top after a batter scores runs and then criticise him after one odd failure. Rahim also reckoned that it is becoming a culture now which might take a toll on the cricketers.

In Bangladesh, people compare me to Bradman when I score a hundred, says Mushfiqur Rahim...#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/46U6togR6o — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) May 19, 2022



“Only in Bangladesh, I have seen that people compare me to Bradman when I score a century, but then when I don't score runs, I feel like digging a hole for myself. I am one of the senior players so we are not going to be around for long. But this is becoming a culture, so the younger players need the support. If I have to spend so much time tackling these things off the field, our on-field duties get affected,” he said while speaking to the reporters at the end of Day 4.

Mushfiqur Rahim also came down hard on the critics stating that there is no value at all for experience in Bangladesh. “(What is being said) is not desirable for a player. I think there's no value for experience in Bangladesh. It is a huge deal to have played for 17 years. Allah has written what awaits me, and I want to perform that much well,” Rahim added.

Meanwhile, the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is heading towards a draw with the visitors starting off well in the first hour of the final day. The home team will need early breakthroughs to put pressure on the opposition or else the game is expected to be a tame draw.