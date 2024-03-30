Star India player posts political meme; apologises later

The star player apologised and gave the clarity by saying that her phone was not in her possession.

In a controversial incident, star India women's cricketer Pooja Vastrakar shared a cryptic post on Instagram, in which she was found mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the other cabinet ministers. However, Vastrakar deleted the post soon. But the post had already gone viral on social media by then.

The screenshots of her post are being shared on social media. The post comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his statements in court, accused the ruling party BJP to be involved in an extortion racket through electoral bonds to evade scrutiny by central agencies.

Pooja Vastrakar apologises for her post

After some hours of her post, Vastrakar apologised and gave the clarity by saying that her phone was not in her possession and she has utmost respect for the honourable Prime Minister.

"Hi, It has come to my attention that a highly objectionable image was posted from my Instagram account. This happened at a time that my phone was not in my possession. I have nothing but the utmost respect for the Honorable Prime Minister and sincerely apologise for the hurt this has caused," Pooja Vastrakar wrote in her story on Instagram.

Pooja Vastrakar is known for her all-round abilities on the cricket field. She is a first-choice player in India's playing XI, mainly known for her bowling credentials. With the bat, she is capable of big hits and finishing an innings. The right-handed allrounder is also an athletic fielder.

Vastrakar recently played for Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League 2024, where her team lost the eliminator game to the eventual champions RCB. She had a modest tournament overall with 5 wickets from 9 matches. With the bat, she scored 55 runs at an average of 9.16 batting in the lower order.

