Pooja Vastrakar given run out when batters were ready to face next ball; Yuvraj Singh outrages

India Women all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was undone by a debatable umpiring decision in the side’s opening game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

“Such a poor decision by the third umpire.”

In a controversial occuring, Pooja Vastrakar was on the receiving end of a third-umpire error in the second match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 played between the India Women and Sri Lanka Women in Sylhet on Saturday, October 1.

The incident occurred on the penultimate ball of the Indian innings after they were put in to bat. Vastrakar drove one from right-arm quick Achini Kulasuriya through the cover region, and set off for a double. Kavisha Dilhari fired a throw at the keepers’ end, and Anushka Sanjeewani whipped the bails off.

Replays indicated that Vastrakar had made her ground, and she, alongside non-striker Dayalan Hemalatha prepared for the next ball after having viewed the replays on the screen. However, much to the batter’s surprise as much as the on air commentators, the batter was ruled out by TV umpire Shivani Mishra. The decision left many baffled on social media, including former India Men's World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh.

"That is such a poor decision by the third umpire ! Should have given pooja vastrakar benefit of doubt !! #indiavssrilanka #WomensAsiaCup," Yuvraj tweeted.

That’ is such a poor decision by the third umpire ! Should have given pooja vastrakar benefit of doubt !! #indiavssrilanka #WomensAsiaCup — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 1, 2022

The decision recieved wide criticism on social media.

Bizarre TV umpiring. A six earlier was ruled as four despite numerous replays showing the ball to be landing on the ropes on the full. And now Pooja Vastrakar's bat seemed to be inside the crease as the bails came off and yet was given out. #WomensAsiaCup #AsiaCup2022 #INDvSL — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) October 1, 2022

#AsiaCup2022 #INDvsSL



Pooja Vastrakar is given run out AFTER everyone was back in their position for the next ball.



No words. https://t.co/cq2juOAycr pic.twitter.com/CfkFQN6yEW — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 1, 2022

Athar Ali Khan has said he for Pooja Vastrakar 3 times during his run out appeal. — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) October 1, 2022

How on earth is Pooja Vastrakar given out by the third umpire? #INDWvsSLW #AsiaCup #ControversialRunout — Deep Prakash (@cdeepprakash) October 1, 2022

Bro what the hell is going on they gave Puja vastrakar run out. — Parthib Roy (@ParthibRoy17) October 1, 2022

What's wrong with the umpires today?

1. A clear on the rope 6 given as 4!

2. A clear wide given as leg bye at first and then as bye!(#noLogic)

3. And now, this run out of Pooja Vastrakar!

This is not at all good for the sports!#RidiculousUmpiring#WomensAsiaCup — RandomBrainOutputs (@Toshtweets1) October 1, 2022

India eventually finished 150/6 in the allotted 20 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues (76 off 53) and Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30) being the chief contributors. Rodrigues, who struck 11 fours and a six on her comeback innings after an injury break, was pleased with her knock.

"Firstly, I'm very excited to be back," she said. "Batting is something that I love and I didn't touch the bat for six weeks as I recovered in the NCA. I just sat with my dad and Prashanth sir, played on sufaces which could suit the conditions here and that helped me a lot. I was supposed to join the team in the United Kingdom, but it got cancelled at the last moment. That didn't dishearten me though, I got more time to work on my skills and it paid off today."