WATCH: Prasidh Krishna dismisses Steven Smith on a golden duck

Prasidh Krishna removed Steven Smith on a golden duck to strengthen India’s position in the second ODI further. It was a loose shot from Australia’s best batter in the game on what was just the ninth delivery of the game and could have been avoided. Krishna has looked in fine rhythm right from his first delivery, as he provided two massive breakthroughs in just his first over of the innings.

Chasing a mammoth 400, Australia started off their innings positively by scoring as many as nine runs in the first over. Matthew Short looked in sublime touch and hit two boundaries off Mohammed Shami. However, he couldn’t continue his knock for much longer as Prasidh Krishna wreaked havoc.

He first removed Matthew Short on the second delivery of the rubber to draw the first blood. However, what transpired next left Australia in troubled waters. Prasidh Krishna dismissed India’s best threat, Steven Smith, on the very first ball.

Smith has a tremendous record against India across formats, as he scores runs almost every time against the Men in Blue. While the target is huge, it was necessary to remove Smith early on, as he has the capability to race away with the game. This wicket was what India required with the ball precisely.

Prasidh Krishna dismisses Steven Smith on a golden duck

Prasidh Krishna has done amazingly well for India in the 50-over format whenever he has bowled, and he delivered right away, even today. After dismissing Matthew Short, Krishna bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside the off-stump line, and the ball nipped away to Steven Smith. It wasn’t a great delivery by the bowler.

However, Steven Smith chased the ball with hard hands, and the ball took an outside edge off Smith’s bat. It went towards the first slip hurriedly where Shubman Gill was placed. He had to reach for it as the ball was flying above his head.

Gill managed to grab it just in time to provide India with a big breakthrough. Krishna got his second consecutive wicket, but Smith could have avoided that shot. If he wanted to play it, he could have gone for it with soft hands.

Anyways, India won’t mind this loose shot. Smith was their biggest threat in this game, and Krishna had managed to send him back without troubling the scorers. India now are way ahead in the game.

