PSL 2023 Schedule: List of matches, dates and start timings for the Pakistan Super League

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face off against last year's runners-up Multan Sultans in the opening game of the forthcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament starts on February 13, being the eighth edition of Pakistan's premier domestic T20 competition.

The tournament re-expands to four venues for PSL 2023 after being confined to just two at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic for the past two editions. It means Multan and Rawalpindi rejoining the roster for the 34-match event that lasts until March 19.

The tournament has been designed in a way that four of the six PSL franchises will get to play at least five home fixtures, a scenario that benefits the Qalandards, Sultans, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will have their ten league matches spread across the four main venues.

PSL 2023 will be played in a caravan format, with Multan and Karachi hosting the first leg of fixtures from February 13 to 26 and Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 27 to March 19, including the qualifier, two eliminators plus the final - all at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

There have been multiple double-headers arranged to suit the designated window for the tournament. All afternoon games across the four venues will start at 2 PM local time but night games in Multan have been scheduled for 6 PM, with games in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi starting at 7 PM.

In an interesting development from the previous seasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the expansion of each squad to 20 players, as requested by the franchises. Each PSL team will be allowed to pick two supplementary players, who will be picked in the Replacement Draft scheduled on January 24.

PCB confirms PSL 2023 schedule, dates and venues

"I am delighted to formally confirm the schedule of the HBL PSL 8, which will allow the Pakistan Cricket Board and the six franchises to start firming up and finalising their respective event plans and objectives," said the PCB chairman Najam Sethi.

"The HBL PSL 8 will be a massive event for the PCB, taking place at the four iconic venues with the world’s best T20 cricketers in action. We aim to make the HBL PSL bigger, better and stronger than ever before with the overarching ambition to make it the first-choice event for leading T20 cricketers."

"Each of the six sides will enter the HBL PSL 8 with lots at stake. Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful team with three titles, Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back to back titles and the remaining four teams will once again attempt to put a hand on the glittering silverware. This makes up for an exciting, enthralling and entertaining 34-match tournament."

"There will be no question on the quality of cricket that will be played in over 34 days of action-packed cricket. I am hoping the HBL PSL will once again live up to its expectations of unearthing and identifying future stars who will not only challenge the established household names in this edition but will go on to represent Pakistan," he added.

Here is the full schedule:

13 Feb - Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

14 Feb - Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

15 Feb - Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium

16 Feb - Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

17 Feb - Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

18 Feb - Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Cricket Arena

19 Feb - Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

20 Feb - Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

21 Feb - Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

22 Feb - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium

23 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

24 Feb - Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

26 Feb - Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Cricket Arena; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium

27 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium

1 Mar - Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

2 Mar - Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium

3 Mar - Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 Mar - Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium

5 Mar - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

6 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

7 Mar - Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

8 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

9 Mar - Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

10 Mar - Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

11 Mar - Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

12 Mar - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

15 Mar - Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

16 Mar - Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

17 Mar - Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

19 Mar – Final, Gaddafi Stadium