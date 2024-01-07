As the fresh season of the Ranji Trophy starts, the fringe and young players will look to perform to get selected for the national team.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have among the best local talents in the squad.

As the fresh season of the Ranji Trophy starts, the fringe and young players will look to perform to get selected for the national team. Several players perform in their respective departments to make a case for themselves and get noticed by the selectors. The tournament provides a nice platform for every player, and the format is long enough to judge a player’s capability.

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Abhishek Sharma have kicked off the tournament on a high note. With the Test series in sight, the veteran players will eye to pile on runs and wickets to knock the door hard. There are several new and fresh players eyeing their maiden call-up or debut.

The IPL teams will also have a keen eye on the performances of their respective players. They would hope their players are in the best possible shape and are coming with performances on the back. The scouts will also be on various grounds, looking for future talents.

Also Read: Former India star quits political party to play for Mumbai Indians franchise

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have among the best local talents in the squad. They will largely rely on their Indian players to complete the job. Most of their Indian players were terrific last season, and the team will hope they keep getting better so that it benefits the team as well.

Punjab Kings’ youngster scores a vital century in crucial Ranji Trophy 2024 clash against Karnataka

Among the many impressive Indian performers in the IPL 2023 was the dashing opener of Punjab Kings, Prabhsimran Singh. Prabhsimran was among the best batters of his team and churned out some terrific knocks. He garnered ample appreciation from various experts around the world after his exemplary show with the willow.

Prabhsimran has also started his Ranji Trophy season on a high note. He notched up a fabulous ton against a strong bowling lineup of Karnataka. The right-hander scored 100 runs in 146 balls, including 17 fours.

He showed his range and helped his domestic side, Punjab, get a fine start. His opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma of 192 runs provided a stable start to Punjab. Prabhsimran played with intent, as he always does.

Prabhsimran will be vital for the Punjab Kings this season. He will have to fire from the top again. Prabhsimran Singh will look to continue his good run and land into the tournament with runs and confidence.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.