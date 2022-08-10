R Sridhar recalls MS Dhoni's "two non-negotiables" as captain of India

R Sridhar reminisced the words of MS Dhoni from the twilight of the legend's illustrious captaincy tenure for India.

MS Dhoni led India to three major ICC trophies and No.1 position in Test rankings for the first time.

MS Dhoni remains the most successful India skipper to date, with all three major ICC trophies under his trophy cabinet, apart from leading the first Indian Test side to achieve the No.1 rank back in 2009.

The great wicketkeeper-batter's tenure remains one with fond memories for Indian cricket fans, who enjoyed the glory of their team lifting cricket's biggest titles.

As captain of India, Dhoni brought a great sense of calmness to Indian cricket and inspired his troops to relish playing under pressure by doing the job himself in the toughest of circumstances.

MS Dhoni didn't lead the fittest of Indian teams but he laid bare two specific "non-negotiables" for his side: fielding and running between the wickets, recalled India's ex-fielding coach R Sridhar, who remains in awe of the great's attitude and the understanding to detail.

R Sridhar praises MS Dhoni's captaincy style

Speaking to Cricket.com, Sridhar heaped effusive praise on MS Dhoni the captain, stating his influence on India developing a capable fielding side from 2008 to 2017 and only growing from strength to strength with Virat Kohli taking over.

"When he was captain, the level of importance MS attached to fielding was an eye-opener for me," said Sridhar, who worked with Dhoni as captain for the last three years of his leadership tenure from 2014 to 2017.

"MS once told to me that two non-negotiable things for him are fielding and running between the wickets - that decision played a big role in the future," he added.

A member of the support staff till the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, Sridhar also stressed on the value that Kohli and the then India head coach Ravi Shastri brought to the table as far as fitness and fielding are concerned.

For Sridhar, Kohli "took forward" from where Dhoni left on this front, with Shastri combining forces with him and making it clear that only the "eleven best fielders will take the field."

Sridhar said Dhoni's mantra for fielding and running between the wickets "still holds" strong in his head and is something he would love to imbibe in whichever team he is working with.