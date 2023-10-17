Afghanistan batter reprimanded by ICC for breaching Code of Conduct

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an official reprimand to Afghanistan player Rahmanullah Gurbaz for his misconduct during their 2023 ODI World Cup league match against England on Sunday (October 15). Gurbaz, who played a crucial role in his team’s heroic victory over defending champions England by scoring a half-century was penalized for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Gurbaz was specifically found to have breached Article 2.2, which pertains to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

Furthermore, Gurbaz has received one demerit point, marking his first offense in a span of 24 months as stated by the ICC in a press release issued on Tuesday (October 17).

Gurbaz admits to the offence

The incident happened during the 19th over of Afghanistan’s innings when Gurbaz forcefully struck his bat against the boundary rope and a chair following his dismissal in a run-out. Gurbaz admitted to the offense and accepted the penalty proposed by Jeff Crowe, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Consequently, a formal hearing was deemed unnecessary.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, with support from third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Paul Wilson.

ALSO READ: 4-5 players in Pakistan camp hit by viral infection ahead of crucial Australia clash

According to the ICC release, Level 1 breaches carry a range of penalties, including an official reprimand, a fine of up to 50 percent of a player’s match fee and the issuance of one or two demerit points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.