Rajasthan Royals left crippled as star spinner pulls out of IPL 2024

Inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals have been dealt a major blow just a day before the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) kickstarts with a star spinner opting out at short notice citing personal reasons.

Australia's Adam Zampa, who was retained by the franchise at last December's auction in Dubai for INR 1.5 crore has now confirmed via his manager that he will no longer be a part of IPL 2024. It's presumed Zampa has been on the road for some time and wants to spend time with family.

He has had a busy recent schedule, playing in the BBL and multiple white-ball series against India, West Indies and New Zealand since the end of last year's ODI World Cup in India.

Although Rajasthan Royals have two premier Indian spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, Zampa's addition would have bolstered their squad further, especially on Indian pitches which are sluggish in nature and offer turn.

Rajasthan Royals dealt multiple setbacks in bowling department

Zampa had a decent outing in RR outfit last season, making six appearances. He took eight wickets at 23.50 with an economy rate of 8.54, including figures of 3 for 22 in a home victory over CSK.

Zampa has previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Royal Challengers Bangalore) and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, picking up 29 scalps in 20 appearances, spread across four different seasons.

However, this is not the only blow RR has faced in their bowling department. Just a few days back, the Royals also lost lanky Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna from their bowling ranks after he was ruled out for the season following a quadriceps surgery.

Royals are yet to announce a replacement player for either Prasidh or Zampa.

