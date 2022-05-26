Rajat Patidar chose IPL over wedding after late RCB call-up

Rajat Patidar was to get married during the summer break after having gone unsold at the IPL 2022 auctions, but a late call-up midway through the season brought a change in plan.

Patidar scored a match-defining 112* against LSG in the IPL 2022 Eliminator at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday.

Rajat Patidar stole the show with an epic 54-ball 112* in the Eliminator clash against LSG on Wednesday, powering RCB to a strong 207/4 on an evening which saw Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell score 34 off 35 combined.

A knock featuring 12 fours and seven sixes in only the fifth ever hundred in IPL playoffs was a stuff of dreams, but it wasn’t something which Patidar would’ve expected to happen in May.

Rajat Patidar played the knock of a lifetime last night, becoming the first uncapped batter to score a century in the playoffs.



80.35% of total runs came in boundaries, out of which 37.50% came in sixes only.



How good was his onslaught against the spinners?#LSGvRCB | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/2deoisQppM — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) May 26, 2022



The 28-year-old was supposed to get married this summer, with the family planning to utilize the break for the event, after he had gone unsold in the IPL 2022 auctions.

Patidar, who had played four matches in the 2021 edition, was called in as a late replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia, and the right-hander has grabbed the opportunity since, with 275 runs at 55 from six outings.

"We have chosen a girl from Ratlam for him. The plan was to get him married on May 9. It was supposed to be a small function and I had booked a hotel too in Indore," Manohar Patidar, Rajat's father, told The New Indian Express.

"The marriage was not supposed to be a grand affair, so we didn't get invitation cards printed. I have booked a hotel for limited guests but the booking has been advanced as we plan to hold the function in July once he is free from his responsibility with the Madhya Pradesh Ranji team."

RCB will next face the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27.

Patidar will join his Ranji team Madhya Pradesh after the conclusion of the IPL. MP will face Punjab in the first Quarter Final in Alur from June 6 to June 10.



