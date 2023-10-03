Rashid Khan alleges former ACB CEO for 'costing the nation', receives lengthy explanation

The 25-year-old spinner took to 'X' to criticize former Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chief Executive Officer Shafiq Stanikzai, accusing him of spreading false information regarding the Afghan team's preparation for the ODI World Cup in India.

Rashid Khan is all set to take on the mantle for Afghanistan in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. He has been a stalwart figure in Afghanistan's cricketing journey, showcasing his prowess in various franchise leagues worldwide.

Interestingly, in a surprising twist of events, the 25-year-old took to 'X' to criticize former Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chief Executive Officer Shafiq Stanikzai, accusing him of disseminating false information regarding the Afghan team's preparation for the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India.

The charismatic spinner asserted that the 15-member Afghan contingent represents the pinnacle of fitness that the Asian nation has ever dispatched for a major tournament. Rashid held Stanikzai and his administration responsible for Afghanistan's underwhelming performances in past World Cup editions.

Stanikzai gives lengthy response to Rashid's allegations

In response to Rashid's statement, Shafiq expressed his bewilderment at the allegations, addressing Rashid as 'champ'. He urged Rashid to recollect how he had previously acknowledged him for contributing to Afghanistan's positive results following his tenure.

"My Dear Champ @rashidkhan_19 Your tweet has left me somewhat bewildered. It appears to be at odds with the sentiments you've previously expressed. Do you recall your past tweets where you lauded me, dedicating victories to my contributions to the ACB after my tenure?" Stanikzai wrote.

Stanikzai went on to share a series of subsequent posts, aiming to jog Rashid's memory regarding his contributions to Afghan cricket. Nevertheless, he concluded by expressing his respect for the star bowler and the entire Afghanistan team, affirming that he will forever remain an admirer of both.

My Dear Champ @rashidkhan_19



Your tweet has left me somewhat bewildered. It appears to be at odds with the sentiments you've previously expressed. Do you recall your past tweets where you lauded me, dedicating victories to my contributions to the ACB after my tenure? pic.twitter.com/AhmN679VFG — Shafiq Stanikzai (@ShafiqStanikzai) October 1, 2023

