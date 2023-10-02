Dinesh Karthik reveals Steve Smith is using this Indian batter's bat

As the World Cup approaches closer, the excitement level is at an all-time high, with the fans and experts eagerly waiting for the carnival to kick off.

This tournament will be the last for several modern-day giants from every team.

As the World Cup approaches closer, the excitement level is at an all-time high, with the fans and experts eagerly waiting for the carnival to kick off. There have been several wild predictions made and more than ample analysis done. All now needed is the start of the biggest tournament of cricket.

While this World Cup will bring a lot of action and drama, there will also be an emotional connection of the fans throughout this caravan. This tournament will be the last for several modern-day giants from every team. More than a dozen players will feature in the celebrated event for the final time.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Joe Root and Trent Boult might well be in the last phase of their careers. These are just to name a few; the eventual list is longer than anticipated. Hence, the fans wish to see their favourites end on a high note before they bid farewell to the game.

The players have contributed immensely to making the sport global in the last decade or so. No wonder many budding and young cricketers see them as their role models and follow their path. They all have inspired a whole generation, so the emotional connection is bound to happen.

Dinesh Karthik makes a surprising revelation about Steve Smith’s bat

Ahead of the World Cup, Dinesh Karthik also had a brief talk about the players ready for the last dance in this edition on Cricbuzz. He talked about several players like Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, David Warner and so on. Karthik discussed the contributions made by them in their careers.

In the same video, Dinesh Karthik made a fascinating revelation about Steve Smith and his bat. While talking about the Australian great, Karthik said he met Steve Smith in the World Test Championship final and saw Virat Kohli’s name written on his willow.

“I met Smith during the WTC final & saw Virat Kohli written on his bat. Smith told me I have been playing with Virat Kohli's bat for some time now & he told me that for the ashes he is waiting for Virat Kohli to send another bat - that is respect & bond both shares between them,” exclaimed Karthik on Cricbuzz.

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have shared a lovely relationship in the last few years. Mutual respect has grown significantly since Virat’s gesture in the World Cup 2019 in London. Virat gifting his bats to Smith shows they are in their best phase as a mate.

While talking about the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Karthik stated he took the legacy of his predecessors and captained his team with integrity.

“He (Kane) has taken over the legacy from some great captains for New Zealand - Martin Crow, Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum - to name a few,” opined Karthik. “We all know how good he was in 2015 as a player, and in 2019, he took it a notch up with the Player of the Tournament, and he has led New Zealand with absolute integrity.”

