WATCH: KL Rahul practices unique drill with rubber tyres ahead of World Cup

The 2023 ODI World Cup is on the horizon and is scheduled to commence on October 5. Teams worldwide are toiling in preparation in a bid to deliver their best performances in this prestigious event and lift the coveted trophy.

Set entirely in India, the spotlight naturally falls on the home team. Team India is poised to shatter their ICC jinx and potentially clinch the trophy, a feat not achieved in over 12 years.

In anticipation of the competition, renowned Indian batter KL Rahul has been diligently honing his wicket-keeping skills. The 31-year-old was photographed training with a tire strategically placed in front of the stumps, further challenging his vision. This snapshot has been circulating widely across social media platforms.

After being sidelined due to an injury during the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), Rahul made an extraordinary comeback. His outstanding century against Pakistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 stands as a testament to his resilience.

KL Rahul will play a clinical role in India's ambitions to lift the World Cup after 12 years

With his inclusion in Team India’s World Cup squad, Rahul is eager to make a significant impact and propel his team to victory.

Team India is set to kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Presently, the team is engaged in warm-up matches ahead of the tournament. The initial warm-up fixture against England, scheduled for September 30 (Saturday) was regrettably abandoned due to inclement weather.

Before embarking on their World Cup journey, Rohit Sharma and Co will face the Netherlands in their concluding warm-up encounter on Tuesday, October 3.

LIVE: Inside India's 2nd WC nets before warm-up match v Netherlands https://t.co/WKfFXDtulr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 2, 2023

