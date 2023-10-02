Highest successful run-chases in the Women's T20Is

There have been some epic run chases in the Women’s T20Is over the years.

A few players have stunned the viewers with their sublime innings with authoritative shots to take down the best bowlers and chase down the mammoth totals with ease.

However, the West Indies shattered all those records on Monday (October 2) by chasing down a massive target of 213 against a formidable Australian team. Several records were made and broken during this remarkable chase in North Sydney.

In this piece, we have a look at the top five biggest targets chased down in the history of Women’s T20Is.

Highest run-chases in women's T20Is

213 - West Indies vs Australia, 2023

The West Indies women accomplished a record chase against Australia in North Sydney on Monday (October 2) as they made 213 to win the game. Batting first, Australia made 212/6 - thanks to the outstanding innings from Ellyse Perry (70) and Phoebe Litchfield (52). They belted the West Indies bowlers all over the park.

While chasing, the West Indies got off to the worst possible starts, losing Shabika Gajnabi in just the third over of the innings. However, the experienced duo - Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor - steadied the ship and weaved a record 174-run partnership to keep their team in the chase. After Taylor’s dismissal on 59, Matthews didn’t stop and went on to make 132 off just 64 balls with the help of 20 boundaries and five maximums.

The West Indies did look under trouble when she departed, but Chinelle Henry and Shemaine Campbelle made sure to take their team over the line with one ball left. It was the highest run chase in the history of the Women’s T20Is. Matthews won the Player of the Match award for his sumptuous knock.

199 - England vs India, 2018

The second position in this elite list is held by the England Women's team, who chased down 199 without breaking any sweat. They accomplished the feat in Brabourne five and a half years back against India.

Batting first, India posted a hefty total of 198/4 on the back of fine half-centuries from Mithali Raj (53) and Smriti Mandhana (76), while the other batters also contributed with the willow. The total looked big enough to provide India with a comfortable victory.

However, Danni Wyatt had other plans. She amassed 124 in 64 balls, including 15 boundaries and five maximums. A handy cameo of 35 runs by Tammy Beaumont and contributions from the other batters ensured a clinical victory for the English side. They completed the chase with eight balls remaining and seven wickets in hand.

179 - England vs Australia, 2017

England have found another spot in this listicle, with their 179-run chase against Australia in Canberra six years back. It was a remarkable chase, given the quality of the Australian bowlers. It’s never easy to score runs freely, let alone chasing such a big score.

Australia posted 178/2 in their allotted 20 overs due to a magnificent century from Beth Mooney. While opening, she made 117 runs off just 70 balls, including 19 boundaries and a maximum. The other batters also chipped in with useful runs.

Danni Wyatt came to the rescue again, making 100 runs off 57 deliveries with the help of 13 fours and two sixes. Heather Knight also made a fine half-century (51) in the lower middle order. With runs from the other batters, England completed the chase with an over to spare by four wickets.

174 - India vs Australia, 2020

India’s most successful chase came against a fiery Australian side in Melbourne three years ago. It was a crucial victory for the team in the context of the Tr-series, with England as the third side.

The Aussie team registered 173/5 in the first innings despite losing Alyssa Healy on a 3-ball duck in the first over of the match. The talented Ashleigh Gardner belted 93 runs in 57 balls, including 11 fours and three maximums. Meg Lanning also played a fine hand of 37 runs to draw his team to a defendable total.

In reply, the dynamite Shafali Verma gave a brisk start and made 49 at a tremendous strike rate of 175. Smriti Mandhana kept his end tight with a valiant 55, while Jemimah Rodrigues (30) and Harmanpreet Kaur (20) ensured India’s highest-ever chase. They won by seven wickets with two balls remaining to shock Australia in their backyard.

173 - South Africa vs Pakistan, 2019

South Africa achieved the fifth-highest run chase when they chased down 173 in Benoni four years ago in 2019. After winning the toss, South Africa invited Pakistan to have the first shot with the willow.

Pakistan did a fantastic job while batting first, as they posted 172/5 in their innings. Nida Dar top scored with 75 runs off 37 balls, including eight boundaries and three maximums. Bismah Maroof (37) and Aliya Riaz (35) also came in with fruitful contributions.

The Proteas got a terrific start in the chase, but then the regular wickets kept Pakistan in the game. However, Lizelle Lee kept smashing from her end and made 60 runs at a strike rate of 193.54. A quick-fire 21 from Chloe Tryon and timely contributions from Sinalo Jafta (14) and Shabnim Ismail (10) handed South Africa a record victory with four wickets in the final over of the game.

