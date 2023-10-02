WATCH: Devon Conway hits audacious one-handed sweep against South Africa

After a golden duck in the first warm-up game against Pakistan, Conway registered a commendable knock of 73-ball 78 against the Proteas

Devon Conway executed a bold one-handed paddle-sweep for a boundary during New Zealand's warm-up match against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup held at Thiruvananthapuram on October 2 (Monday). After facing a golden duck in the first warm-up game against Pakistan, Conway registered a commendable kcock of 73-ball 78 against South Africa. His innings included one six and 11 fours, featuring a remarkable shot for a boundary in the 17th over.

Aiden Markram's second delivery, aimed at the middle and leg stump, prompted Conway to lean forward as he guided the ball smoothly with just his right hand towards fine leg. Despite a spirited pursuit by Marco Jansen, the ball sped away for a four.

Eventually, Conway retired hurt, affording other batsmen valuable match practice ahead of New Zealand's opening match in the World Cup against England on October 5.

Proteas pacers curb the Kiwis at the death

In the final 10 overs, South Africa effectively contained the damage. While New Zealand had the opportunity to approach a score of 350 with wickets in hand, Jansen, Ngidi, and Rabada thwarted their attempts, restricting the Kiwis to 321/6 after 50 overs. The trio executed their strategies astutely, employing a variety of pace changes and delivering well-placed wide yorkers while effectively utilizing the short ball.

Key players for New Zealand such as Conway, Latham, and Phillips, who had missed out against Pakistan found their form in this match. Additionally, Williamson displayed his prowess once again. The pitch initially favored the pacers, offering sharp movement with the new ball. However, as it aged, batting became considerably more comfortable, allowing for fluent strokes from the players.

