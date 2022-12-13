'Rats ate it' - Steve Smith's explanation has social media talking

Steve Smith offered an explanation as to why his prized possession looked so ragged during the recent home Test series against the West Indies.

“It’s falling apart.”

Steve Smith revealed why his Baggy Green, the Australia Test cap, looked ragged during the recent home series against the West Indies. The condition of the cap, clearly visible during the series, caused a stir on social media with fans wondering if it was a sign of “disrespect for a national icon”, even asking for him to replace it with another.

Smith, though, had a rather innocent explanation.

“I left it overnight in the change room in Galle like I do everywhere and turned up next day and rats had got to it I think,” he told The Australian.

“I’m going to try and get it fixed this week, it’s falling apart.”

The Baggy Green is one of international cricket’s most iconic symbols, and arguably the most prized possession for an Australia cricketer, having gained its significance over the years.

Smith has worn it for 88 Tests since his debut back in 2010, and has amassed 8416 runs at 61 with 29 hundreds till date. He scored an unbeaten 200 and 20* in Australia’s 164-run win in the first Test against West Indies in Perth, before managing 0 and 35, while captaining in absence of Pat Cummins in the second pink-ball Test in Adelaide, which the hosts took by a whopping 419 runs. He is currently the second ranked batter in the ICC Men's Test Rankings.

