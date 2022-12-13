'Rats ate it' - Steve Smith's explanation has social media talking
Steve Smith revealed why his Baggy Green, the Australia Test cap, looked ragged during the recent home series against the West Indies. The condition of the cap, clearly visible during the series, caused a stir on social media with fans wondering if it was a sign of “disrespect for a national icon”, even asking for him to replace it with another.
Smith, though, had a rather innocent explanation.
“I left it overnight in the change room in Galle like I do everywhere and turned up next day and rats had got to it I think,” he told The Australian.
“I’m going to try and get it fixed this week, it’s falling apart.”
The Baggy Green is one of international cricket’s most iconic symbols, and arguably the most prized possession for an Australia cricketer, having gained its significance over the years.
Smith has worn it for 88 Tests since his debut back in 2010, and has amassed 8416 runs at 61 with 29 hundreds till date. He scored an unbeaten 200 and 20* in Australia’s 164-run win in the first Test against West Indies in Perth, before managing 0 and 35, while captaining in absence of Pat Cummins in the second pink-ball Test in Adelaide, which the hosts took by a whopping 419 runs. He is currently the second ranked batter in the ICC Men's Test Rankings.
The cricketing public offered their reactions to the “shaggy green” cap:
If your baggy green doesn’t look like this it’s because it’s sitting on the sidelines… much rather a baggy green that’s been doused in blood sweat & tears https://t.co/L9WWVeGnwc— Melissa Barbieri OLY (@Bubs_11) December 12, 2022
Steve Smith’s baggy green is in better condition than I am today— CovidCowgirl🦠 (@alblen) December 11, 2022
See some people on Twitter are criticising the state of Steve Smith’s baggy green. Yep, some people have literally nothing to do with their time. #AUSvsWI— Paul Zauch (@PaulZauch) December 11, 2022
Just look at Steve Smith’s Baggy Green. Such disrespect for a national icon and a clear breach of protocol for the disposal of a Baggy Green which is no longer a fitting emblem for use, when it should be destroyed in a dignified way.— Tom Dryburgh (@DryburghTom) December 11, 2022
I wish you would buy S Smith a new baggy green, it looks terrible. I know, I know the tradition. The young cricketers look so much better.— KPayne (@KayePayne) December 11, 2022
Just a while ago saw Smith in his baggy green being interviewed. Cap a disgrace. More a craggy green.— Graham (@graham_gAndrews) December 11, 2022
Australia’s next assignment is the three-match home Test series against South Africa, with the first to be played at The Gabba, Brisbane from Saturday, December 17. The series carries great significance in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 cycle, wherein Australia currently hold the top position with a points percentage (PCT) of 75%, followed by the Proteas at 60%.
