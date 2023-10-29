Ravi Shastri destroys England with a cheeky dig after India loss

The criticism for England is also in plenty, as they suffered their fifth defeat of the season.

India registered a thumping victory over England by 100 runs in Lucknow on Sunday (October 29). It was India’s sixth consecutive victory in the tournament, and they now sit at the top of the points table again. They are the only side not to lose any game in the World Cup 2023.

After being asked to bat first on a tricky Lucknow surface, India didn’t get the best of starts, as they lost three massive wickets early. However, Rohit Sharma weaved his magic and put on a masterclass to entertain fans and help his team reach a fighting total. Suryakumar Yadav also played a vital knock of 49 runs in the lower middle order.

However, the Indian bowlers were absolutely relentless, as England never looked in the chase. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami showed their class, whereas Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja continued their fine work to hand India a famous win. It was India’s one of the best bowling performances in the World Cups.

It’s never easy to defend 230 in ODIs, especially while bowling to a batting lineup as formidable as England’s. However, the Indian bowlers executed their plans brilliantly to bundle the defending champions on 129. This victory has almost confirmed India’s chances of qualifying.

Ravi Shastri makes a witty remark after India’s win

Fans and experts from all over the world are sharing their views on India’s superior performance in Lucknow. The criticism for England is also in plenty, as they suffered their fifth defeat of the season. Among the many remarks, Ravi Shastri came up with the wittiest one following India’s victory.

“Koi puche ki India aur England ki teams mein kya farak hai toh bolna 8 teams ka,” stated Ravi Shastri. “If someone asks the difference between India and England, reply ‘8 teams’.”

There are eight teams between India and England in the points table, and that’s also the difference between India and England, Shastri meant. Ravi Shastri took a dig at the English team, as they are tottering at the bottom of the points table, whereas India are at the top.

It was indeed a comprehensive victory for India despite being below par with the bat. England have plenty to ponder about. Losing a match by 100 runs in a 230-run chase doesn’t suit the defending champions, but that’s how England have played throughout the tournament.

