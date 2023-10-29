WATCH: Mohammad Shami dismantles Ben Stokes' stumps to put India in driver's seat

Currently, Team India is locked in a face-off against England in Match 29 of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Opting to bat first, the hosts managed to post a total of 229/9 within their allotted 50 overs on a sluggish pitch. Captain Rohit Sharma led the charge with an impressive 87 runs, complemented by Suryakumar Yadav's valuable contribution of 49 runs.

In defense of this modest total, the Men in Blue were reliant on early wickets, a task efficiently executed by the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. Together, they dismantled England's top order, leaving the defending champions reeling at 39/4. Bumrah claimed the dismissals of Dawid Malan (16) and Joe Root (0) while Shami accounted for Ben Stokes (0) and Jonny Bairstow (14).

Particularly noteworthy was Shami's dismissal of Stokes, a moment that captured the attention of everyone present. In the eighth over of the chase, Shami unleashed a barrage of impeccably delivered balls that left the English all-rounder struggling to find his footing.

Shami builds pressure on Stokes with consecutive dot balls

Ben Stokes stepped up to the crease when England was grappling with a precarious 30-2. However, he found himself grappling with Mohammed Shami's masterful deliveries. Despite facing ten balls, Stokes failed to notch a single run, his mounting frustration palpable as he repeatedly missed the mark.

In due course, Shami unleashed an exceptional delivery that prompted Stokes to expose his stumps, ultimately resulting in the downfall of his wicket. This forced Stokes to make his way back to the pavilion without contributing to the team's pursuit of the target. It was an arduous and frustrating outing for Stokes, who found himself outplayed by Shami's exceptional bowling prowess.

At present, England finds themselves struggling at 61 for the loss of five wickets after 17 overs, leaving them with the formidable challenge of securing an additional 169 runs for victory.

