WATCH: Bangladesh fan slaps his face with shoe after loss to NED

The Bangladesh cricket team is enduring a highly disappointing performance in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup and suffered another loss to the Netherlands on Saturday (October 29). Led by Shakib Al Hasan, the team currently holds the eighth position in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. Unfortunately, they were defeated by the 14th-ranked Dutch by a significant margin of 87 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This defeat proved to be devastating for Bangladesh cricket fans. Those who had gathered at the venue to support their team appeared disheartened as Bangladesh managed to score only 142 runs while chasing a modest total of 230.

Bangladesh initially displayed promise, putting pressure on the Netherlands' batters. By the 27th over, the Bangladesh bowlers had the Dutch struggling at 107 for the loss of five wickets, indicating a potentially low total.

Bangladesh fans left in frustration

However, skipper Scott Edwards exhibited resilience, notching up a gritty 68 off 89 balls in a determined effort to revive the Dutch's prospects. Sybrand Engelbrecht also made a significant contribution of 35 runs, enabling the team to post a total of 229 in their allotted 50 overs.

Bangladesh's batters faced a formidable challenge from the outset, with Paul van Meekeren displaying exceptional form with the ball. He claimed four wickets, dismantling Bangladesh's batting lineup and ultimately restricting them to a mere 142 runs in 42.2 overs.

One Bangladeshi fan's reaction has garnered widespread attention on the internet. In a display of frustration, he resorted to hitting himself with a shoe, expressing his dismay following the dismal performance of the Bangladesh players.

#BANvNED



This Is Really Really Sad



Bangladesh Fans Lost Cool At Eden After Shameful Performance .



Slap Themselves With Shoe. Some Are Saying " We Dont Mind Loosing To Big Teams. But How Can U Lose To Netherlands? Shakib, Mushfiq And All Should Be Sl*** Shoes. On Behalf Im… pic.twitter.com/RZLGLaWqiK — বাংলার ছেলে 🇧🇩 (@iSoumikSaheb) October 28, 2023

