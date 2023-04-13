'Even if he has to carry water....' Ravi Shastri's eye-catching statement on Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane played a blistering knock in his first game of IPL 2023 against the Mumbai Indians and he also fared pretty well against Rajasthan Royals.

The former Indian cricket team coach, Ravi Shastri, was all praise for Ajinkya Rahane. In a show with ESPNCricinfo, he labelled Rahane as a ‘team man’.

Ajinkya Rahane praised heavily by Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri applauded Ajinkya Rahane for his knock and talked about his qualities as a person as well. “I loved Ajinkya Rahane's innings,” exclaimed Ravi Shastri. “He was our captain in Australia, where I saw one of the greatest overseas hundreds by an Indian player. That will go right up with the very best, simply because of where India were at the start of the innings. He had taken over as captain. We were 36 all-out. On Boxing Day, to play like that was fantastic”.

Indeed Rahane played a startling knock against Australia in the second Test at Melbourne. His top-quality century paved the way for India’s remarkable comeback down under. Under his able leadership, India clinched the series after being down and out in the first Test match in Adelaide.

Shastri didn’t stop just here. He praised Rahane further stating Rahane is a “top-class example of the way the game should be played”.

He added, “The timing, it was the purity of the innings was a treat to the eyes (against MI). Lovely shots. I'm glad for him. He's such a team man. He's captained India, whichever franchise or team he plays for, he might not be captain, but you can be rest assured you won't get a better team man. Even if it comes to carrying water or in dressing room, helping out someone. He's a top-class example of the way the game should be played.”

Shastri had worked with Ajinkya Rahane a lot earlier. No wonder he is happy seeing Ajinkya Rahane perform again after a rough patch last year or so.

The 34-year-old looked in fine touch in CSK’s last game against Mumbai Indians. He amassed a 19-ball fifty, surprising everyone with his intent and strokeplay with the willow. Now Ajinkya Rahane would want to extend his good form as the tournament strolls forward.