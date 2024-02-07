Ashwin compares U19 cricketer Sachin Dhas to this international star

Ravichandran Ashwin was all praises for the India U19 stars after their semifinal victory over South Africa.

Alongside winning the second Test against England, there is some good news for Indian cricket in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup as well. India U19 overcame a stutter to beat South Africa U-19 to reach their fifth final in a row. India won the toss and elected to field first for the first time in the tournament. With the help of half-centuries from Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Richard Seletswane, South Africa reached a competitive 244/7.

Meanwhile, India started poorly against some high-class fast bowling from Kwena Maphaka and Tristan Luus. South African quicks found pace and bounce with the new ball but as the ball got old, Dhas and Saharan got set and showed their range. They were 32/4 at one stage but were revived by a record fifth wicket stand of 171 runs between captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas. Saharan scored 81 off 124 balls (6 fours) while Dhas scored 96 off only 95 balls (11 fours & 1 six). Despite a wobble in the end, India won the match in 48.5 overs by 2 wickets.

Ashwin tweets after India’s U-19 World Cup semifinal victory

The win attracted many praises from the cricketing fraternity. Sachin Dhas and Uday Saharan’s temperament was the key in India’s win as they overcame some anxious moments to take their team past the finish line. Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised Dhas and Saharan’s composure under pressure and compared him to West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope.

Can see so much of Shai Hope in Sachin Dhas’s coil and bat swing.



Wonderful composure and poise to this partnership between Sachin and Uday👏👏👏. #U19WorldCup — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2024

India will face the winner of Australia and Pakistan clash to be played on Thursday. India is the most successful team in Under-19 World Cup history winning the trophy five times. The final will be played on 11 February at Benoni.