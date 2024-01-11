'Criticised as an overhyped player in IPL' - R Ashwin defends Rajasthan Royals' youngster after stellar domestic performances

Ravichandran Ashwin has been among the most active players across social media platforms.

He talked about a shining star with massive potential in his latest YouTube video.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been among the most active players across social media platforms. He has also made his YouTube channel, where he talks about different aspects of cricket. Ashwin’s YouTube channel has garnered ample traction and subscribers because of his intellectual talks.

The star Indian player reveals unheard stories from the dressing room while also analysing the game and players. Ashwin is among the most intelligent cricketers. He understands the sport better than many of his counterparts.

His astute brain helps him read the minds of the batters to deceive them. No wonder Ashwin has been so successful for India in Test cricket. He has a plethora of variations to work with, making him unpredictable and threatening.

Ashwin makes engaging videos for his YouTube channel, followed by numerous experts and fans around the globe. He talked about a shining star with massive potential in his latest YouTube video. Ashwin defended the star, who is also part of Rajasthan Royals (RR).

R Ashwin defends Rajasthan Royals youngster after stellar domestic performances

Ravichandran Ashwin defended his RR teammate Riyan Parag, who has been inconsistent in the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite being immensely talented. Parag has been making waves in the domestic circuit lately, doing heavy lifting for Assam, his state side. It helped Ashwin defend him.

“Riyan Parag is frequently criticised as an overhyped cricketer after just seeing his IPL performances,” stated Ashwin on his YouTube channel. “We forget that he's a youngster sometimes. He is still a young player who is getting better. Parag made useful contributions in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy and slammed 155 for Assam against Chattisgarh in the first match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.”

Ashwin further talked about Parag’s magnificent 155-run knock in 87 balls, where he hit 11 fours and 12 sixes. He praised Parag for battling alone when his teammates lost their wickets early.

“He scored 155 off 87 balls. He didn't play for the sake of playing T20 cricket. He was pushed into that situation. All the batters on the other end fell like flies, and he took charge of his own hands and played such a knock.”

