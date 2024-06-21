'They are jealous' - Ravichandran Ashwin exposes the mindset of renowned journalists towards Indian cricket

While India have struggled to win any ICC trophy in more than ten years, they are still a cricketing powerhouse, and cricket revolves around them. The Indian team has more financial and talent value than all cricket-playing nations, and they fetch the most footage and are always in the limelight.

Each Indian player is a brand in himself and good enough to bring the crowd and fill the stadiums with fans in any part of the world. No wonder India get the highest % of ICC revenue and the best possible hospitality anywhere they travel; even their B or C teams get more followers than the full-strength sides of several other nations.

But, as with everything, popularity has its own drawbacks, for they are scrutinised more than any other unit and put under scanner even for their minimal hiccups. The Indian players have so much pressure to perform every time they step on the field since their every step is closely monitored.

People in this field search for even the smallest opportunities to downgrade Indian players and the team since that fetches traction more than anything else. It won’t be an exaggeration to say Indians' superiority in cricket doesn’t go well with almost every foreign viewer and journalist.

Ravichandran Ashwin feels world cricket is jealous of India

Ravichandran Ashwin stated on his YouTube channel that almost everyone is jealous of India. He feels talking about Indian players will generate more traction, and that’s why people talk about Indian cricket.

“I just want to shut down the noise. I have seen it all over the world. 101 out of 100 people in the world of cricket are jealous of India. They are jealous. So, every chance they get to have a target, they do. I have seen on social media that if you talk about Indian players or superstars, you will get a lot of traction.”

Ravichandran Ashwin is unhappy with the post of a British journalist, Lawrence Booth, who wrote Virat Kohli doesn’t fit in the T20 team of India after his failures in the initial phase of the T20 World Cup 2024. Booth has written a book on the so-called Bazball, and Ashwin feels he posted against Kohli to promote his book.

England’s Bazball was shown its place by India earlier this year when the Rohit Sharma-led side, depleted due to key players unavailable, crushed England by a handsome 4-1 margin. The flaws of Bazball were exposed, and English players and journalists could only get ‘moral victory’ on a forgettable tour.

