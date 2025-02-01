News
Pure Cricketing Miscalculation: R Ashwin Lashes Out at Lawmakers After Concussion Sub Mess in IND vs ENG T20I
News
Last updated: February 1, 2025

Pure Cricketing Miscalculation: R Ashwin Lashes Out at Lawmakers After Concussion Sub Mess in IND vs ENG T20I

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Ashwin equated the decision with that of an 'Impact player' sub in the IPL.

Pure Cricketing Miscalculation: R Ashwin Lashes Out at Lawmakers After Concussion Sub Mess in IND vs ENG T20I

The decision to replace Shivam Dube with Harshit Rana as a concussion sub during the IND vs ENG 4th T20I has irked quite a debate in the cricketing community.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also decided to weigh in on the matter.

Ashwin equated the decision with that of an ‘Impact player’ sub in the IPL where a team can substitute any player for a specialist batter or a bowler depending on the requirement. He also emphasised that India had Ramandeep Singh available for selection but they opted to go with Rana.

Echoing on the same lines, the veteran spinner said in a video on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’,

“What was this game? It was like a replica of the IPL. Supersub was there, and the game was played with an impact player”.

He added, “This is a case of pure cricketing miscalculation, either on the part of the umpires or the part of the match referee. Ramandeep Singh was there, like-for-like for Shivam Dube. But not him. Harshit Rana was chosen as the concussion substitute. I think people in charge should look into this.”

ALSO READ:

Why is the decision controversial?

The decision drew controversy because Rana was not a like-for-like replacement for Shivam Dube. Even England skipper Jos Buttler also highlighted the same at the post-match press conference.

Harshit Rana, who went on to make his T20I debut, changed the game for India by picking three crucial wickets and helping the hosts register a narrow 15-run win and with that the series. Rana got the decisive wickets of Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton.

With this win, India has now gained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match IND vs ENG ODI series with a dead rubber to be played tomorrow (February 2).

