Ravichandran Ashwin
News
December 19, 2024 - 7:10 pm

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Dad Claims Spinner Was ‘Humiliated’; Ashwin Responds on Social Media

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Ashwin responded to his father's claim with a social media post on X.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket yesterday. While there were some speculations surrounding the timing of the decision, the veteran spinner’s father has now claimed that it could have been due to ‘humiliation’, which sparked further rumours.

Ashwin’s father, Ravichandran, said in an interview with News 18,

“(Retiring) is his (Ashwin’s) wish and desire, I cannot interfere in that, but the way in which he gave that, there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation.”

Ashwin’s family, though shocked, had anticipated his retirement, understanding that the off-spinner might have reached his breaking point due to the relentless ‘humiliation’ he endured.

“Definitely, no doubt about it (being emotional for the family), because he was on the field for 14-15 years. The sudden change – retirement – gave us really kind of a shock. At the same time, we were expecting it because humiliation was going on. How long he can tolerate all those things? Probably, he would have decided on his own,” Ashwin’s father added.

ALSO READ: Only Two Indian Team Members Had Prior Knowledge of Ashwin’s Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin responds to father’s ‘humiliation’ claim

However, Ashwin responded to his father’s claim and did so in a rather hilarious manner. Ashwin took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and issued a clarification.

Ashwin requested his father to be ‘left alone’ since he is not ‘media trained’ and urged journalists to not take ‘dad statements’ seriously.

Check Ashwin’s post below.

The retirement announcement from Ashwin came as a shocker as it happened in the middle of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia. Ashwin also flew back home immediately.

Reports earlier claimed that no member of the Indian team apart from coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma were aware of the development.

Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin father
Ravichandran Ashwin retirement

