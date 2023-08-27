'Am sure hell will break loose' - Ashwin's fresh take on non-striker run out

One of the pioneers of the non-striker's run-out, the great Indian cricketer made another request to detach the stigma associated with the lawful form of dismissal.

R Ashwin reiterated the importance of cricketers respecting the existing laws governing the non-striker's run-out by stating that the "one solution" to avoid the controversy that erupts over this form of dismissal is for the batter to be mindful of the crease and when he is supposed to leave it.

Ashwin was responding to a seething remark made by a sports journalist on Twitter. The journalist accused supporters of the lawful but tabooed dismissal of convenience, insisting the reactions would be different if it occurred against their team.

The journalist also claimed that players don't inflict this run-out at marquee assignments like the World Cups or the World Test Championship (WTC) final since they treat it as a matter of respect above winning and losing.

Ashwin reminded the journalist that if a bowler subjected a big-name player to a run-out of this kind at a major event, the negativity and "character assassination" that follow is why we don't have more bowlers instantly penalising the batter for the intent to steal crucial distance in completing his run.

R Ashwin on non-striker's run-out

The modern-day legend gave a sarcastic clap to the journalist for "fair assessment" of the matter and reinforced that the best way to detach the stigma associated with the non-striker's run-out is for the cricketers part of the game to start respecting the laws a lot more and that the batter shall stay put inside his crease until the ball is released.

"Imagine someone running out kohli, Rohit , Smith , Root or any crucial batter at the non strikers in the World Cup semi final or a crunch game which will decide qualification," Ashwin tweeted. "I am sure hell will break loose and there will be a character assassination campaign by some experts who still don’t agree with it and of course fans that are on the receiving end."

"There is only one solution, whoever be the batter and whatever be the magnitude of the situation, the batter needs to watch the bowler load the ball up and rotate his shoulder before taking off and if he doesn’t do that and gets out, we should applaud the bowler and tell the batsmen that he can do better," he added.

This is a fair assessment of the situation 👏👏.



Imagine someone running out kohli, Rohit , Smith , Root or any crucial batter at the non strikers in the World Cup semi final or a crunch game which will decide qualification.



I am sure hell will break loose and there will be a… https://t.co/IvzoQt5eAB — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2023



The premier Test match spinner also responded to suggestions that bowlers only unfurl this form of dismissal in the end-overs stage out of desperation. The 36-year-old also wished for more teams to catch up with the understanding of the laws during the forthcoming 2023 World Cup and punish the unabiding batters at the global stage.

The modern-day great crushed the debate by adding, "winning" may not be everything for some, but could be for others, and there is a place in our sport for both.

"'He didn't complete his action at all and he should look for it in the 5th 6th over arguments' are lame cos once the bowler loads up and gets ready to deliver, he can’t run the batter out cos it’s incorrect according to the law," he said after fresh talks on the matter following Afghanistan pacer Fazhalhaq Farooqi's decision to run-out Pakistan batter Shadab Khan in the second ODI on Thursday (August 27).

"At the moment not all teams are doing it but come the World Cup, I really hope everyone is ready for it cos taking a moral high stand and saying we won’t do it, should open a strategic window for the other teams and genuinely teams should take every single advantage coming their way cos winning a World Cup is a lifetime achievement."

"Finally, is winning everything? It's everything for some and not for many others, we need to accept both, cos we are all different. Stay inside the crease and live in peace," he added.