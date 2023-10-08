WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja bowls a peach to dismiss Steven Smith

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a peach to dismiss a dangerous and well-set Steven Smith back in what was the first delivery of the 28th over of the first innings.

It was an unplayable beauty from Ravindra Jadeja, and Smith had no option but to depart in disbelief.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a peach to dismiss a dangerous and well-set Steven Smith back in what was the first delivery of the 28th over of the first innings. It was an unplayable beauty from Ravindra Jadeja, and Smith had no option but to depart in disbelief. This delivery will certainly be among the balls of the tournament.

After choosing to bat first, Australia were off to a steady start despite losing Mitchell Marsh in just the third over of the innings. David Warner and Steven Smith provided the stability to the Australian innings and brought them on the track. Even after Warner departed, Smith continued his work along with Marnus Labuschagne and weaved a fine partnership to take Australia towards a big finish.

Steven Smith looked in ominous touch as he was settled on the crease despite several obstacles posed by the Indian bowlers. On a slow pitch, Smith knows how to operate effectively. Hence, India needed to send him back to avoid the carnage in Chennai.

Also Read: WATCH: Virat Kohli takes a sensational catch off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling to dismiss Mitchell Marsh

Ravindra Jadeja produced the magic moment out of nowhere. Steven Smith could barely do anything to get away. The wicket came at just the right time for the Men in Blue.

Ravindra Jadeja bowls a beauty to dismiss Steven Smith

The pitch had ample purchase for the slow bowlers. The odd ball bounced and turned in an unusual way to frustrate the batters. However, Steven Smith was barely perturbed and continued nudging the ball all around the ground to add crucial runs.

However, Ravindra Jadeja, who has troubled Smith numerous times in the past, bowled an unplayable delivery. Jadeja bowled a length delivery drifting into the batter. After landing, the ball turned precisely to get past Steven Smith and crashed the stumps.

It was a perfect delivery by the left-arm spinner. Smith seemed to be playing the line of the ball, but the track offered ample help to the slow bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja was successful in sending back Smith once more.

Steven Smith couldn’t believe it and nodded his head in disbelief. The batter looked set for a big total. It was an ideal delivery to send a batter like Steven Smith back to the pavilion.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.