WATCH: Virat Kohli takes a sensational catch off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling to dismiss Mitchell Marsh

Virat Kohli took a sensational catch off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling to send back a dangerous Mitchell Marsh on what was just the 14th delivery of the game against Australia. Bumrah started with his immaculate lines and lengths right away to provide a big breakthrough to the Indian team. It was just the start India anticipated, as Mitchell Marsh can be a dangerous batter, especially with the field restrictions in the first ten overs of the innings.

After winning the toss, the Australian captain, Pat Cummins, opted to bat first on a humid afternoon at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. While India would have also chosen to bat first, they now have to bowl initially in the scorching heat. The effects of bowling under the sun were on display straight away, as the Indian pacers looked cooked within the first few overs.

However, Jasprit Bumrah made sure India got an early breakthrough to unsettle Australia. Mitchell Marsh has been in terrific form throughout the year in every format, and he has also provided early momentum to the Australian team in the ODIs. Hence, India needed to remove him as early as possible in order to restrict carnage.

On a tedious Chennai pitch, Jasprit Bumrah showed his class by troubling Mitchell Marsh severely before dismissing him eventually. Virat Kohli also did a fabulous job in the slips to accomplish the task for the team. A good cricket from the Men in Blue overall.

Virat Kohli takes a terrific catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh

Coming in to operate with the new ball, Jasprit Bumrah was on the mark immediately. He gave absolutely nothing to Mitchell Marsh to open his hands and stifled him with his sheer accuracy. Consequently, the batter couldn’t handle the pressure and perished in an attempt to break the shackles.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a back of a length delivery outside the off-stump line to Mitchell Marsh on the second delivery of his second over. Marsh, who hadn’t scored any runs till then, poked with hard hands on it. However, the ball only took the outside edge of the batter’s willow and went towards the slip cordon.

Virat Kohli quickly dived to his left and went with two hands towards the catch. He judged it brilliantly and grabbed the ball. Despite being in the air, Kohli didn’t fumble while landing back.

Excellent catch by Virat Kohli. One of the best fielder ever

Fitness freak they said, very well said. 🥵🔥#INDvsAUS#ViratKohli𓃵https://t.co/ow8SuIm4Ix — KRISHNA (@KrishnaVK_18) October 8, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah was at his absolute best with the ball. India needed an early dismissal to set the tone. The whole team and the crowd erupted after this massive breakthrough.

