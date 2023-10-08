WATCH: Pitch invader Jarvo 69 returns during IND v AUS clash, Virat Kohli escorts him out

The 2023 ODI World Cup clash between India and Australia witnessed an intrusion onto the pitch by the notorious Jarvo 69, prompting Virat Kohli to intervene and escort him off the grounds.

Daniel Jarvis, famously known as Jarvo 69 has garnered notoriety for his bold pitch invasions during live cricket matches. His antics have been viewed by millions worldwide, eliciting a mix of amusement and concern regarding the security measures at these events.

Jarvis first made headlines on August 28, 2021, when he breached security and entered the field of play during the second Test match between England and India dressed in full cricket gear. This act was widely circulated on social media. Despite this initial breach, Jarvis was not barred from cricket grounds as pitch invasions were not then considered an imprisonable offense.

Nevertheless, Jarvis persisted in his pitch invasions during subsequent Test matches, even managing to elude security at venues like Lord's and Headingley despite being banned from these locations.

Jarvo 69 returns during IND v AUS World Cup clash

On one occasion, he was spotted donning an Indian Test match uniform with "Jarvo" written on the back and even bowled a ball before colliding with England batsman Jonny Bairstow. This incident led to his arrest on suspicion of assault, marking the first time he faced legal repercussions for his actions.

In the 2023 World Cup's opening match against Australia, Jarvis made a comeback with his signature Jarvo 69 jersey, infiltrating the field prior to the commencement of the match. Kohli, along with officials, had to step in to remove the prankster from the field.

This incident marked another significant episode in Jarvis' streak of audacious antics as he managed to infiltrate the pitch during one of the most prestigious tournaments in international cricket.

Earlier in the day, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in Chennai.

