Star cricketer's father hits out at strained relationship with son; player responds

The father has claimed that there is no contact between them and he wishes that his son would have 'never married.

In a recent development, a current India cricketer and his strained relationship with his father have come to the fore. The father has claimed that there is no contact between them and he wishes that his son 'never married' which according to him, was the root of all problems in the first place.

Back in February 2016, Ravindra Jadeja got engaged to a mechanical engineer, Rivaba, in a private ceremony. Two months later, the couple tied the knot in a grand affair in Rajkot.

However, following the allegations, Jadeja did not remain silent and hit back with a social media post.

Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y3LtW7ZbiC — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 9, 2024

In an interview with Divya Bhaskar, Jadeja’s father Anirudhsinh had said, "Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don't call them, and they don't call us. The issues started after two or three months of their marriage."

“I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don't get to see him. I don't know what magic his wife has done on him."

"He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn't gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn't become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case," Jadeja’s father said.

Jadeja's father blames wife for creating rift

"Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn't want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra's sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There's no relation with anyone in the family; there's just hate."

Telegram Group Join Now

"I don't want to hide anything. We haven't even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years. Ravindra's in-laws manage everything. They interfere in everything. They are making merry now because they have got a bank," Jadeja’s father added.

Speaking about Jadeja's involvement in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series, he is looking on course to get fit before India’s third Test against England, starting February 15 in Rajkot.

ALSO READ: India star to miss remaining England Tests due to back and groin pain: Reports

Jadeja previously missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in the series opener in Hyderabad. The BCC is yet to name the squads for the final 3 Tests and it remains to be seen if Jadeja makes the cut.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.