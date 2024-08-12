Former RCB all-rounder returns to New Zealand Test squad after 18 months

Michael Bracewell, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder, has made a remarkable comeback to the New Zealand Test squad.

New Zealand named their Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in September with several key additions. Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears add power to the pace attack that will be led by Tim Southee, who is also captaining the side.

But the main story is the return of off-spinning all-rounder Michael Bracewell, the former RCB player, who has been in rehabilitation for a while before making a white-ball comeback earlier this year. This will, however, be his first Test appearance in 18 months.

Bracewell, who last played a Test match in March 2023 against Sri Lanka, has been included in the 15-member squad for New Zealand's upcoming Test series against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Michael Bracewell and his return to the New Zealand Test squad from injury

Bracewell's return marks a significant moment in his career, as he has overcome a series of injuries, including a serious Achilles injury and a broken finger, which kept him out of action for a considerable period. Despite these setbacks, Bracewell's determination and resilience have paid off, earning him a spot in the national squad once again.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead expressed his excitement about Bracewell's return, highlighting the all-rounder's ability to adapt to sub-continental conditions, which are expected to favor spin bowling.

The squad covers the one-off Test against @ACBofficials in India and two ICC World Test Championship against @OfficialSLC in Sri Lanka next month.



"Michael's had to show plenty of resilience to rehabilitate his injuries and force his way back into the BLACKCAPS across all three formats," Stead said. "His all-round skills, and ability to take the ball away from the left-hander, make him a great asset, especially on what we expect will be turning wickets in India and Sri Lanka."

Bracewell will join a squad that includes five spin options, with left-arm spinners Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, and Rachin Ravindra, as well as the right-arm off-spin of Bracewell and Glenn Phillips. The squad will face Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Noida from September 9-13, before heading to Sri Lanka for two ICC World Test Championship matches, starting on September 18 and 26.

This series will also be the first overseas Test experience for pace bowlers Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears, who made their Test debuts during the recent home summer. With New Zealand currently sitting third on the ICC World Test Championship ladder, the matches against Sri Lanka are crucial for their chances of securing a spot in the final.

The New Zealand Test squad for the upcoming series is as follows:

New Zealand Test squad

- Tim Southee (c)

- Tom Blundell (wk)

- Michael Bracewell

- Devon Conway

- Matt Henry

- Tom Latham (vc)

- Daryl Mitchell

- Will O’Rourke

- Ajaz Patel

- Glenn Phillips

- Rachin Ravindra

- Mitchell Santner

- Ben Sears

- Kane Williamson

- Will Young