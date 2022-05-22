WATCH: RCB Players Celebrating as Mumbai Indians clear their way to the Playoffs by beating Delhi Capitals

Soon after MI defeated DC, players erupted in joy in the RCB contingent as they qualified for the playoffs.

Tim David played a crucial role in MI chasing down 160 against DC with a 11-ball 34-run knock.

The penultimate game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians was of massive importance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After beating Gujarat Titans comfortably, they needed MI to do them a favour and beat Delhi in this game.

The hype in the build-up of this game was also huge with the official social media handle of RCB also changing its profile picture with #RedTurnsBlue. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik had shown clear support to MI ahead of the game.

With a playoff berth at stake, the entire RCB contingent came under one roof on Saturday (May 21) to watch the MI vs DC encounter and went through the ups and downs of a game like a real fan of the sport.

The game had its shares of ups and downs with Rohit Sharma and his men dominating first before Delhi’s two batters, Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell propelled the team to a fighting total of 159 on a sluggish pitch to bat on.

DC carried the momentum into their bowling innings as well to keep the MI batters on the tenterhooks. The required run rate literally went up to 12 in the last five overs and this is where the game turned on its head. Rishabh Pant didn’t go for review when Tim David had edged one behind the stumps and that opened the floodgates for MI to make a comeback.

David slammed 34 off just 11 deliveries to bring the equation down to 14 runs off the last two overs before getting out. And then Ramandeep Singh scored a valuable 13 off six to take MI home and RCB into the playoffs.

As soon as the winning runs were hit, there was a delight among RCB players with Virat Kohli leading from the front in celebrations. He hugged Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis in delight even as the entire contingent enjoyed the moment of qualifying for the playoffs.

The players also thanked Mumbai Indians for helping them make it to the top four. RCB shared the visuals of the celebration on its Instagram handle. As for the playoffs, RCB will now face Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator on May 25 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Here's the video of RCB celebrating: